Liam Coen: Too early to say if Travis Hunter remains a two-way player

Travis Hunter will miss the rest of the 2025 season after having knee surgery and it’s unclear if he’ll return to the same roles with the team in 2026.

Hunter starred at both wide receiver and cornerback at Colorado, which landed him the Heisman Trophy and convinced the Jaguars to trade up to take him with the second overall pick in this year’s draft. The number of snaps he played in college as well as with Jacksonville has led to some questions about whether playing so much has taken a physical toll on Hunter, and head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday that “the whole thing’s been a learning experiment” for the team this season.

Coen said that the lessons from that experiment will be taken into account as they determine how to best utilize Hunter in the future.

“I understand there’s a lot of questions about if he’ll remain a two-way player and all those kind of things,” Coen said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “All of that is very premature and at the end of the day, like every player on this roster, he’ll be evaluated at the end of the season and we’ll be able to give him his three better, three best and the things that we need to continue to improve upon and the things we need to build on. But right now our complete focus is on the Chargers and getting a must need to win on Sunday.”

A win on Sunday would keep the Jaguars firmly in the playoff hunt and provide the team with plenty to talk about when it comes to the present team. If they fall out of that race, Hunter’s usage will be one of many questions for them to ponder about the next edition of the team.