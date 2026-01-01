Jalen Carter misses practice with a hip injury

The Eagles got defensive tackle Jalen Carter back in the lineup last Sunday and he made an immediate impact upon his return with a sack and a blocked extra point in a 13-12 win over the Bills.

Carter missed time after having procedures on both shoulders and he was back on the injury report Thursday for a different reason. Carter sat out of practice with a hip injury after not being on the report at all on Wednesday.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), right tackle Lane Johnson (foot), and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (ankle) remained out of practice. Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (back, shoulder) moved up to full participation. Tackle Cameron Williams was taken off the injury report after being activated from injured reserve.

The Eagles have not announced their plans for playing starters in Week 18, but it’s a good bet that any injured players will be on the sideline in hopes that they heal up for the team’s playoff opener.