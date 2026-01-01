 Skip navigation
J.J. McCarthy returns to full participation in Thursday’s practice

  
Published January 1, 2026 05:06 PM

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (right hand) returned to full participation in Thursday’s practice, putting him on track to play in Sunday’s game against the Packers. He was limited on Wednesday in his first practice since injuring his throwing hand in the Dec. 21 win over the Giants.

McCarthy has a hairline fracture that forced him to miss the Christmas Day victory over the Lions. Max Brosmer started for McCarthy for a second time this season.

In nine games this season, McCarthy has completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 1,450 yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Vikings also saw linebacker Blake Cashman (elbow), running back Jordan Mason (ankle) and defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez (rib) return to full participation after limited work on Wednesday.

Safety Harrison Smith took a rest day on Thursday.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), running back Aaron Jones (hip) and wide receiver Myles Price (ankle) remained out of practice a second consecutive day.

Offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (heel) again was limited.