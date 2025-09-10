 Skip navigation
Mike McDaniel addresses new domestic violence allegations against Tyreek Hill

  
Published September 10, 2025 12:20 PM

On Monday, a report emerged regarding new domestic violence accusations against Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. On Wednesday, coach Mike McDaniel addressed the situation during his usual midweek press conference.

“We’ve been in communication with the NFL and will let the process play out,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

It’s unclear which “process” he’s referring to. We previously asked the NFL for comment on the matter. As is the case as to various things the NFL would prefer not to comment on, we’ve received no response.

McDaniel possibly is referring to the league’s in-house investigative procedures, which unfold under the auspices of the Personal Conduct Policy. Even without criminal charges, the league can — and does — review evidence of allegations of misconduct.

Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, has accused Hill of eight incidents of domestic violence in a court filing related to their divorce proceedings. The takeaway from McDaniel’s remarks could be that the league has activated the Personal Conduct Policy review process.

Which could end up being bad news for Hill, if Vaccaro cooperates and if she tells a more persuasive story about their interactions than Hill does.