NFL will play games in Munich in 2026, 2028

The NFL will be back in Munich during the 2026 season.

The league announced that they will play a game at Allianz Arena, the home stadium of the soccer club FC Bayern Munich, next season. They will also play a game there in 2028.

Munich also hosted games in 2022 and 2024 while Frankfurt hosted two games in 2023 and Berlin made its debut as an NFL host city this season.

The league has also announced that it will play games in Melbourne, Australia and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the first time during the 2026 season. Two games are also set for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and the league is expected to add more international games to the slate before the full schedule for next year is announced.