 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickensschotty_251210.jpg
Schottenheimer not worried about Pickens’ effort
nbc_pft_afcplayoffgrabbag_251210.jpg
Are Chiefs or Ravens more likely to miss playoffs?
nbc_pft_jonesconvo_251210.jpg
Do Colts want Jones to be long-term quarterback?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickensschotty_251210.jpg
Schottenheimer not worried about Pickens’ effort
nbc_pft_afcplayoffgrabbag_251210.jpg
Are Chiefs or Ravens more likely to miss playoffs?
nbc_pft_jonesconvo_251210.jpg
Do Colts want Jones to be long-term quarterback?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL will play games in Munich in 2026, 2028

  
Published December 10, 2025 08:23 AM

The NFL will be back in Munich during the 2026 season.

The league announced that they will play a game at Allianz Arena, the home stadium of the soccer club FC Bayern Munich, next season. They will also play a game there in 2028.

Munich also hosted games in 2022 and 2024 while Frankfurt hosted two games in 2023 and Berlin made its debut as an NFL host city this season.

The league has also announced that it will play games in Melbourne, Australia and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the first time during the 2026 season. Two games are also set for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and the league is expected to add more international games to the slate before the full schedule for next year is announced.