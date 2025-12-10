Jordan Love: Biggest part of offense is explosive plays, Christian Watson provides that

The Packers scored 20 combined points in back-to-back losses to the Panthers and Eagles at the start of November and the offensive struggles cast some doubt about whether the team was the kind of contender many imagined them to be at the start of the season.

The last four weeks have sent things in a different direction. They’ve averaged more than 27 points a game while winning four straight, including back-to-back wins over the Lions and Bears that have put them in first place in the NFC North.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, quarterback Jordan Love said that a key to their offensive success is “putting pressure on the defense and taking shots down the field.” That effort has been made easier by wide receiver Christian Watson, who has five touchdowns over the four-game winning streak and is showing signs of being fully back to form after missing the first six games of the season while recovering from a torn ACL.

“The biggest part of our offense is finding those explosive plays,” Love said. “We got some big-time playmakers. Since Christian’s been back and gotten healthy, he’s been stepping up and making some huge plays. . . . Just the speed he has, his ability to create those yards after the catch is something not a lot of guys can do.”

Watson has scored 41- and 51-yard touchdowns in the last two weeks and he’ll try to keep things rolling against one of the league’s best defenses in Denver this week. If that helps the Packers to another win, there aren’t likely to be many remaining doubts about their fitness for a deep playoff run.