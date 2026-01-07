 Skip navigation
Every linebacker on the 49ers’ initial 53-player roster is currently injured

  
Published January 7, 2026 03:55 PM

When the 49ers announced their initial 53-man roster at the start of the regular season, there were five linebackers on it. As the 49ers head into the playoffs on Sunday against the Eagles, all five of those linebackers are injured.

The 49ers placed linebacker Tatum Bethune was on injured reserve today, officially ruling him out for the playoffs. He joins linebackers Nick Martin and Fred Warner on injured reserve, after a season in which Martin was limited to seven games and Warner was limited to six.

The other two linebackers on the 49ers’ initial 53-man roster are both on the active roster, but they were both on the injury report for today’s practice. Dee Winters is out of practice with an ankle injury. Luke Gifford is limited with a quad injury.

The healthy linebackers in San Francisco right now are Eric Kendricks. Kyzir White, Garret Wallow and Curtis Robinson, none of whom were on the team when final cutdowns were made at the end of the preseason. Despite all the injuries, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence about the linebackers he’ll have on the field on Sunday in Philadelphia.