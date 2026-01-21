 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ben Johnson: There’s no building off this, we’re going back to square one

  
Published January 21, 2026 11:41 AM

The Bears made great strides in head coach Ben Johnson’s first season before falling 20-17 to the Rams in overtime of their divisional round game and those strides have created a lot of optimism about what the future holds for Chicago.

During a Wednesday press conference, Johnson’s message wasn’t centered on how far the team came by going 11-6 and winning the division a year after going 5-12. Johnson chose to focus on the fact that the loss to the Rams means that they are one of 31 teams that will not be winning the Super Bowl this season and that none of this year’s gains are guaranteed to remain in place when they return to action.

“There is no building off of this,” Johnson said. “We go back to square one. We’re back at the bottom again. If you feel otherwise, you’re probably missing the big picture. We’ve gotta start from scratch, we’ve gotta start with the fundamentals.”

Many teams that make the kind of jump the Bears took in 2025 are able to sustain their success into future seasons, but there are also a number of cases when they prove to be flashes in the pan. Johnson will be hoping that his message allows the Bears to avoid the latter scenario.