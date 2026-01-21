Josh Allen may need procedure on injured foot, but it would not impact offseason availability

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was listed with three injuries on the team’s injury report last week and one of them may need to be addressed early in the team’s offseason.

Allen injured his right foot late in the regular season and it affected his practice availability at times, but Allen did not miss any game action as a result of the issue. During a Wednesday press conference, however, General Manager Brandon Beane said that Allen may need to have “something done” to his foot to repair the injury once and for all.

Beane added that any procedure is not expected to have any impact on Allen’s ability to participate in OTAs during the team’s spring workouts.

Allen was also listed with knee and finger injuries heading into the loss to the Broncos. Allen was 25-of-39 for 283 yards while running 12 times for 66 yards in the game. He also threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.