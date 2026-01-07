Omarion Hampton will not practice Wednesday

The Chargers played without running back Omarion Hampton in Week 18 and they’ll kick off their practice week without him as well.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that Hampton will sit out practice due to an ankle injury. Hampton suffered a fractured ankle early in the season and missed seven games before returning in December.

Kimani Vidal, Jaret Patterson, and Hassan Haskins are the other Chargers backs.

Edge rusher Bud Dupree, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and safety Kendall Williamson will also miss practice. Left tackle Jemaree Salyer, safety Elijah Molden, center Bradley Bozeman, and cornerback Donte Jackson are all set to practice. Tight end Tucker Fisk is also set to practice and open the window for his return from injured reserve.

The team’s injury report will bring further word on their participation levels.