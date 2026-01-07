 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Omarion Hampton will not practice Wednesday

  
Published January 7, 2026 03:42 PM

The Chargers played without running back Omarion Hampton in Week 18 and they’ll kick off their practice week without him as well.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that Hampton will sit out practice due to an ankle injury. Hampton suffered a fractured ankle early in the season and missed seven games before returning in December.

Kimani Vidal, Jaret Patterson, and Hassan Haskins are the other Chargers backs.

Edge rusher Bud Dupree, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and safety Kendall Williamson will also miss practice. Left tackle Jemaree Salyer, safety Elijah Molden, center Bradley Bozeman, and cornerback Donte Jackson are all set to practice. Tight end Tucker Fisk is also set to practice and open the window for his return from injured reserve.

The team’s injury report will bring further word on their participation levels.