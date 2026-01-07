 Skip navigation
LT Trent Williams, WR Ricky Pearsall will not practice Wednesday

  
Published January 7, 2026 03:37 PM

The 49ers missed left tackle Trent Williams in the Week 18 loss to the Seahawks that has them playing a wild-card game instead of advancing to the divisional round with a bye. Instead of an extra week of rest, the 49ers play the Eagles on Sunday.

Williams’ availability remains in question after Kyle Shanahan announced that the Pro Bowler won’t practice on Wednesday.

Williams has not practiced since injuring his hamstring early in the Week 17 game against the Bears.

He’s still hurt,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Hopefully, he’ll be better and can get something in tomorrow, but I’m not sure where he’ll be at tomorrow yet.”

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle), linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) and defensive end Keion White (groin, hamstring) also won’t practice on Wednesday.

Pearsall aggravated his PCL injury during the game against the Bears, Shanahan said, putting him in a similar situation to Williams regarding availability for Sunday. Pearsall was limited in all three practices last week before missing Week 18.

Tight end George Kittle (ankle), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and linebacker Luke Gifford (quad) are expected to be limited participants on Wednesday.