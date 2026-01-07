 Skip navigation
Rome Odunze, DJ Moore remain limited in Wednesday practice

  
Published January 7, 2026 03:33 PM

The Bears did not have many changes on their injury report from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Notably, receivers Rome Odunze (foot) and DJ Moore (knee) remained limited as the club gets ready to face the Packers. Still, Odunze appears to be trending toward playing, especially as quarterback Caleb Williams told reporters on Tuesday that he’s excited to have Odunze back.

Odunze caught 44 passes for 661 yards with six touchdowns in 12 regular-season games.

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion) and defensive lineman Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion) remained out.

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (concussion) and defensive back Jaylon Jones (ankle) were added to the report as DNP and limited, respectively.

Defensive back Kyler Gordon (groin) and offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo (quad) remained limited.

Offensive lineman Braxton Jones (knee) and defensive back Nick McCloud (illness) remained full. Receiver Jahdae Walker (illness) was upgraded from DNP to full.