 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mickey Loomis: High expectations for Tyler Shough next year, but we can’t skip any steps

  
Published January 7, 2026 03:33 PM

The Saints took their time before turning to Tyler Shough at quarterback during the 2025 season and General Manager Mickey Loomis doesn’t want to rush any further stages of his development heading into the 2026 campaign.

Shough started the final nine games for the Saints and the team went 5-4 in those contests after starting the year 1-7. Shough completed 67.6 of his passes while throwing for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for three scores.

Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore left no doubt that Shough is their starter as they move into the offseason, but Loomis noted that the team’s excitement about Shough’s start can’t allow them to jump over any parts of the process.

“Again, we’re excited about Tyler . . . but we have to remember that he hasn’t had 17 starts yet, so we’re going to go into next season with these high expectations and there’s nothing wrong with that,” Loomis said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “But we also have to temper that by the fact that . . . he’s a second-year quarterback and he’s had less than full season to start. So we’ve got to keep that in mind as we go forward. There are building blocks here and we cannot skip any steps.”

The Saints have the eighth pick in the first round and Shough’s presence will allow them to address other needs with that pick and throughout the offseason.