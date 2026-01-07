Jim Harbaugh: John Harbaugh is the best coach I’ve ever seen, he’ll be a head coach next year

Brothers Jim and John Harbaugh are famously close, with their relationship put on display when their teams have competed against one another — most notably in Super Bowl XLVII.

So it’s no surprise that in his Wednesday press conference, as the Chargers get ready to play the Patriots, Jim Harbaugh was asked about his brother getting fired from the Ravens this week.

“John Harbaugh is the best coach I know, the best coach I’ve ever seen,” Jim Harbaugh said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “Whatever team he goes to is going to be formidable, and I just hope it’s in the NFC.”

Jim Harbaugh also isn’t holding out hope he’ll be able to add his brother to the Chargers’ staff in 2026.

“He’ll be a head coach next year,” Jim Harbaugh said, via Omar Ruiz of NFL Media.

It stands to reason, however, that Jim Harbaugh could get a little advice from his brother on Los Angeles’ wild card weekend opponent. While the Chargers didn’t take on the Patriots during the regular season this year, the Ravens lost to the Patriots in Week 16.