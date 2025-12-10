Steelers closing in on an NFL record 22nd consecutive season finishing .500 or better

The Steelers haven’t finished with a losing record since 2003, and with four games to go this season, they’re currently 7-6. With two more wins, they’ll clinch a winning season, and set a new NFL record in the process.

Pittsburgh’s current streak of 21 consecutive seasons finishing .500 or better is tied for the longest streak in NFL history. The Cowboys also had 21 straight seasons finishing .500 or better from 1965 to 1985.

If the Steelers finish this season at .500 or better, they’ll make it 22 years in a row and have the record to themselves.

The Steelers’ four remaining games are home against the Dolphins, at Detroit, at Cleveland and home against the Ravens. The betting odds favor the Steelers to win at least two of those games and finish with at least nine wins.

The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2017, and coach Mike Tomlin’s seat has been getting warm as Pittsburgh fans have increasingly seen just finishing .500 or better as too low a bar. But it’s a bar that the Steelers clear every year, for more than two decades.