Court releases full document containing recent domestic violence allegations against Tyreek Hill

The season-ending knee injury suffered 10 days ago by Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill pushed from the front burner the Personal Conduct Policy investigation sparked by recent allegations of domestic violence made by his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro. However, the situation still lingers — and Hill still faces a suspension without pay.

The court document containing Vaccaro’s allegations previously had been sealed at the request of Hill’s lawyers. Through legal maneuvering, various media outlets secured the release of the relevant materials on Tuesday. Diana Moskovitz of Defector Media thereafter posted an item containing details of the allegations.

The contentions appear in an amended petition for divorce, which was filed on September 4. Vaccaro contends that the problems trace to Hill’s effort to get her to sign a postnuptial agreement, which would have bought out her rights upon divorce for $100,000. The issue first arose in January 2024, less than two months after the wedding. When she resisted, Hill allegedly became upset.

Moskovitz has posted the full document, along with a summary of the allegations. The petition makes multiple allegations of domestic violence against Hill, with eight total counts of battery listed.

Examples include a claim that, on or about January 20-21, 2024, Hill “violently attacked [Vaccaro], throwing her to the floor, twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out and grabbing anything on her person he could get hold of.” On July 12, 2024, when Vaccaro was pregnant, Hill allegedly

“picked up Plaintiff’s phone and threw it at her, hitting her in the face.” At that same time, he allegedly “threw a punch and tried to hit her pregnant stomach, but she deflected it.” He also allegedly “ripped at her hair and pulled some hair out, then grabbed her purse and flung it across the room.”

On November 24, 2024, the day before Vaccaro gave birth to their baby girl, Hill allegedly spat in Vaccaro’s face.

The document also includes an allegation that, at a time when Hill was allegedly trying to “get my daughter and get the fuck out of here,” he allegedly “violently pushed [Vaccaro’s] elderly mother to the floor and grabbed the baby from her crib.”

Per Moskovitz, the filing attaches as an exhibit a September 4, 2025, letter from Hill’s lawyer to Vaccaro’s lawyer aimed at persuading her lawyer not to file the amended petition. In the letter, Seth E. Schneiderman said the allegations of the amended petition “appear to be a calculated and malicious attempt to weaponize the judicial process for improper financial gain,” and that the “claims are demonstrably false, exaggerated, and distort prior events in a manner that suggests bad faith litigation.”

Schneiderman’s letter accurately predicted that the NFL would launch an investigation of Hill based on the allegations, and that any punishment imposed on Hill would harm Vaccaro financially.

“You and your client are undoubtedly aware that any filing of this nature will be scrutinized by the media and become part of the public record,” Schneiderman wrote. “Should these baseless allegations trigger an NFL investigation, suspension or loss of income for Mr. Hill, the reputational and financial damage will be substantial and may be actionable. Such harm would not only affect Mr. Hill but also Mrs. Hill and the parties’ child.”

In the letter, Schneiderman also threatened Vaccaro’s attorney, Evan R. Marks, that Hill would pursue “all available civil remedies against your client, your firm and you personally” if the petition is filed and if the allegations are proven to be false.

The NFL commenced an investigation after Vaccaro’s amended petition came to light. The overriding question is whether and to what extent Vaccaro will cooperate with the league. With no way to compel her to be interviewed, a refusal to cooperate would short-circuit the investigation.

It’s unclear when the investigation will be resolved. With Hill currently set to miss the next 12 games due to his knee injury and subsequent surgery, it will be in his best interests to have the situation resolved and any suspension imposed during the 2025 season. With Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, saying last week that Hill has a “realistic goal” to be ready by the start of the 2026 season, it’s possible that Hill will be serving his suspension when he otherwise would be playing.