Tyreek Hill will not need an additional procedure on knee

Tyreek Hill is now on the road to recovery.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, noted that Hill’s surgery “went very well according to his doctors.”

Rosenhaus added that Hill will not need an additional surgery.

“It’s about rehab and he will play next season,” Rosenhaus said. “The realistic goal is the start of the season.”

Hill suffered a dislocated knee and torn ligaments during the Dolphins’ victory over the Jets on Monday night. Earlier on Tuesday, head coach Mike McDaniel praised the medical professionals who tended to Hill on the field, noting their quick action prevented Hill’s injury from getting any worse.

Hill will end the 2025 season with 21 catches for 265 yards with one touchdown.