Which road teams deserve to be favored?
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers kicker Brandon McManus blames himself for “embarrassing performance” in Chicago

  
Published January 11, 2026 07:14 AM

After missing two field goals and an extra point in Saturday night’s 31-27 loss to the Bears, Packers kicker Brandon McManus stood before the media and took responsibility.

“This is the biggest disappointment of my career. Just an embarrassment of a performance,” McManus said.

McManus said it was tough to face his teammates in the locker room after the game.

“It’s emotional,” McManus said. “It’s disappointing that my role on the team is to make kicks and these guys pour in thousands of plays over the course of the season, and I leave seven points on the board today. It’s the most disappointing point of my career.”

McManus said there were no issues with the wind, the snap or the hold.

“Everything was perfect,” McManus said. “Just bad kicks. Embarrassing performance by me today.”

McManus is due to make $3.7 million from the Packers in 2026, but nothing remaining in his contract is guaranteed. This embarrassing performance could be his last as a Packer.