Davante Adams: “Just MVP stuff” from Matthew Stafford at end of Saturday’s win

Matthew Stafford’s Saturday started with him being named a first-team All-Pro and he closed it with the kind of performance that showed why he’s a frontrunner for the NFL’s biggest award.

With the Rams down 31-27 late in the fourth quarter, Stafford went 6-of-7 for 71 yards on a go-ahead touchdown drive. The final throw of the drive was a 19-yard dart to tight end Colby Parkinson and Parkinson made a twisting catch while falling into the end zone.

After the game, wide receiver Davante Adams said Stafford started the final drive by telling the offense “let’s go snatch these guys’ hearts.”

“That was pretty cold, just to hear that,” Adams said, via the team’s website. “And I actually literally smiled in the moment, because I thought that was like one of the most gangster things you could say in that moment, honestly. And to hear him say that, and the look on his on his face, and then throw the touchdown, and then the look on his face after that, was just MVP stuff.”

Stafford was 12-of-15 for 143 yards and two touchdowns over the entire fourth quarter, but none of those heroics will count toward an MVP vote that was already closed before the game kicked off. While it remains to be seen if Stafford will win that prize, Saturday’s performance provided reason to think bigger trophies might still be coming the Rams’ way this season.