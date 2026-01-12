Travis Etienne wants to see Trevor Lawrence “just be cocky, stop caring what people think”

The Jaguars’ eight-game winning streak and their season came to an end against the Bills on Sunday, but there’s a lot of optimism about the team’s future after their 13-win season.

One of the reasons for that optimism is the way quarterback Trevor Lawrence played over the second half of the season. Lawrence’s luster had dimmed at the end of Doug Pederson’s era and the jury remained out during a 5-4 start to the 2025 campaign, but he played some of his best football to help the Jaguars secure the AFC South title.

Running back Travis Etienne has played with Lawrence since both players were at Clemson and he had a colorful answer to a question about what Lawrence needs to do to take his game to an even higher level.

“I would say the biggest thing for him is just let his nuts hang, I guess. Just be cocky, stop caring what people think,” Etienne said, via Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com. “Just don’t give a damn, you’re the man. Just go out there, be yourself, make plays and just play fearlessly with reckless abandon.”

Lawrence will be in Jacksonville for a while, but it remains to be seen if Etienne will continue to share the backfield with him. Etienne is not under contract for the 2026 season, so he could move on as a free agent in March.