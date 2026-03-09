Cardinals agree to terms with OG Isaac Seumalo

The Cardinals agreed to terms with offensive guard Isaac Seumalo on a three-year, $31.5 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Seumalo, 32, made his only Pro Bowl in 2024.

He played the left side for the Steelers, where Evan Brown played for the Cardinals most of last season.

Seumalo entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Eagles in 2016 and played seven seasons in Philadelphia, winning a Super Bowl ring in 2017.

Seumalo signed with the Steelers in 2023.

He started all 44 games he played with Pittsburgh and has 104 starts in his 10-year career.

Seumalo ranks 39th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.