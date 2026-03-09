Report: Steelers will sign RB Rico Dowdle

Three pumps for three rivers. (We know, we know. It was only two.)

Panthers running back Rico Dowdle, who signed a one-year deal in Carolina a year ago, has agreed to terms with the Steelers, per Jordan Schultz.

Terms have not yet been reported.

Earlier today, Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell, the team’s MVP in 2025, agreed on a two-year, $14 million contract with the Buccaneers.

In 2025, Dowdle had 1,076 rushing yards and 297 receiving yards in 17 regular-season games. In Week 5 and Week 6, he had back-to-back games with more than 200 yards from scrimmage.

Dowdle signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Panthers a year ago, after spending his first four seasons with the Cowboys. During his final year in Dallas, Dowdle had 1,079 rushing yards.