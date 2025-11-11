 Skip navigation
Rico Dowdle’s “two-pump” GoFundMe raises $44,000 for charity

  
Published November 11, 2025 01:26 PM

Panthers running back Rico Dowdle’s “two-pump” fine has pumped plenty of money into his chosen charity.

The GoFundMe campaign that Dowdle started after receiving notice of his $14,491 fine has surpassed $44,000. The effort was boosted by a $15,000 donation from Keegan-Michael Key and his wife, Elle. It was Key’s Hingle McCringleberry “three-pump” sketch that apparently led Dowdle to mistaken believe that two pumps were acceptable.

Dowdle will be delivering a check to the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina on Friday afternoon.

On Sunday against the Saints, Dowdle scored Carolina’s only touchdown. He opted to take Key’s advice and stick with zero pumps.

You can still make a donation to the effort, if you’d like.