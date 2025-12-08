Keisean Nixon had a colorful response to a question about his game-sealing INT

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon sealed Sunday’s win over the Bears with an end-zone interception. After the game, he was asked how gratifying the play was, given the scrutiny he receives for his performance as a defensive back.

“I don’t care,” Nixon told reporters, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I do this shit for me. Fuck everybody else. Excuse my language, but I am who I say I am and I always tell myself that.”

If he won’t say it, we will. It should be very gratifying. He made the play of the game, sealing the 28-21 win and vaulting the Packers into first place in the NFC North, at 9-3-1.

There’s still a long way to go. The Packers visit the Broncos and the Bears. Then, they host the Ravens. They wrap the season with a game at Minnesota.