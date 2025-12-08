 Skip navigation
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
Pickens 'seemed a little disengaged' against Lions

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Keisean Nixon had a colorful response to a question about his game-sealing INT

  
Published December 7, 2025 09:09 PM

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon sealed Sunday’s win over the Bears with an end-zone interception. After the game, he was asked how gratifying the play was, given the scrutiny he receives for his performance as a defensive back.

“I don’t care,” Nixon told reporters, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I do this shit for me. Fuck everybody else. Excuse my language, but I am who I say I am and I always tell myself that.”

If he won’t say it, we will. It should be very gratifying. He made the play of the game, sealing the 28-21 win and vaulting the Packers into first place in the NFC North, at 9-3-1.

There’s still a long way to go. The Packers visit the Broncos and the Bears. Then, they host the Ravens. They wrap the season with a game at Minnesota.