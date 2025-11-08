Rico Dowdle fined $14,491 for “two-pump” celebration

Panthers running back Rico Dowdle said he was fined for his “two-pump” touchdown celebration during the week and the NFL confirmed it on Saturday.

Dowdle was fined $14,491 for making an obscene gesture when he pumped his hips twice after scoring against the Packers last Sunday. Dowdle was also penalized and the Panthers missed the ensuing extra point, but they still rallied for a 16-13 win.

Dowdle’s celebration was inspired by a Key & Peele skit about excessive football celebrations, although a third pump was the bridge too far in that skit. Keegan Michael-Key zoomed into a Panthers team meeting this week to provide an update on the rules.

The comedian also made a donation of $15,000 to the fundraiser that Dowdle started for the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina in the wake of the attention paid to his fine. A Go Fund Me page that Dowdle put up is up to $27,746, which is a positive spin to put on running afoul of the league’s rules.