Rico Dowdle says he was fined for “two-pump” celebration

  
Published November 5, 2025 08:33 PM

Panthers running back Rico Dowdle thought the Hingle McCringleberry “three-pumps” rule applied in the NFL. He found out during Sunday’s win over the Packers that it doesn’t.

He apparently has had that message reiterated by the league office. Dowdle disclosed on social media that he has been fined.

“Starting a go fund me,” Dowdle said on Twitter, “they got me.”

And he did indeed launched a GoFundMe page, but the proceeds won’t pay his fine. They’ll go to the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, Inc. In just a few hours, it has raised more than $2,000.

He didn’t disclose the penalty. The likely amount, based on past fines imposed this season, is $14,491.

In Week 9, a group “one-pump” celebration by various Patriots players drew neither a fine nor a flag. And so it seems that, for the NFL, two pumps is one too many.