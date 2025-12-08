Sunday Night Football: Texans lead Chiefs 10-0 at halftime

As one might’ve expected given Houston’s defensive prowess and the injury issues along Kansas City’s offensive line, the Texans have a two-possession advantage over the Chiefs at halftime.

Houston leads Kansas City 10-0 at the break.

C.J. Stroud finished the first half 12-of-19 passing for 171 yards with a touchdown and no picks. While the Texans opened the scoring with a 35-yard field goal with 4:18 in the first quarter, Houston got in the end zone with a 9-yard scoring strike from Stroud to running back Woody Marks.

With Kansas City struggling to generate pressure with a four-man rush, Houston has averaged 6.3 yards per play over the first two quarters.

Nico Collins has four receptions for 121 yards to lead the way.

On the other side, the Chiefs lost offensive lineman Wanya Morris — who was filling in at left tackle for injured starter Josh Simmons — on the first play from scrimmage to a knee injury. That hasn’t helped Patrick Mahomes find time in the pocket to hit an open receiver, as the quarterback finished the first half 8-of-12 for 58 yards with an interception. He was also sacked twice in the first half.

Mahomes is currently the Chiefs’ leading rusher with 23 yards on three carries.

Kansas City’s only true opportunity to score was foiled when Harrison Butker’s 43-yard field goal hit the right upright and was no good.

Notably, Houston running back Nick Chubb is questionable to return with a rib injury.

Houston will receive the second-half kickoff.