Titans agree to terms with DE John Franklin-Myers

  
Published March 9, 2026 03:26 PM

The Titans have agreed to terms with defensive end John Franklin-Myers.

Franklin-Myers will get a three-year, $63 million deal, with $42 million guaranteed, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

It reunites Franklin-Myers with Robert Saleh in Tennessee. The two were together with the Jets, who traded him to the Broncos before the 2024 season.

Franklin-Myers, 29, played 33 of 34 games the past two seasons with the Broncos. He totaled 65 tackles, 14.5 sacks and 33 quarterback hits in his time in Denver.

In his eight seasons, Franklin-Myers has 200 tackles, 34 sacks and 94 quarterback hits. He entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Rams in 2018.

The Titans agreed to terms with wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson earlier in the day, with Robinson rejoining Brian Daboll in Nashville.