Colts to add Arden Key on two-year deal

The Colts have moved on to the defensive side of the pall after making a pair of wide receiver moves on Monday.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to a two-year deal with edge rusher Arden Key. The contract is worth $20 million with $11 million in guaranteed money.

The Colts made waves early in the free agency negotiating window by agreeing to re-sign Alec Pierce and trade Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers.

Key had 16.5 sacks for the Titans over the last three seasons, so he’s familiar with life in the AFC South. The 2018 Raiders third-round pick has 30.5 sacks and has also played for the 49ers and Jaguars.