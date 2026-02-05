Jordan Mailata “heartbroken” about Jeff Stoutland leaving the Eagles

One of Jeff Stoutland’s biggest successes as the offensive line coach of the Eagles was the development of left tackle Jordan Mailata.

Mailata was a rugby player in Australia when the Eagles drafted him in the seventh round in 2018 and he became a starter during his third NFL season. Mailata has remained in the lineup since that point and was named a second-team All-Pro while helping the Eagles win a Super Bowl during the 2024 season.

Given that history, it’s no surprise to learn that Stoutland’s decision to step down from his role with the Eagles had a significant impact on Mailata.

“Heartbroken. Pretty glad I’m here,” Mailata said to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “This is a welcomed business for me because I haven’t time to think about all that’s going on. I’ve welcomed it with open arms because I can’t think about it. I’ve been crying about it to be honest. Guy’s like my father. It hit me hard. And now I’m just kind of glad the Super Bowl week is keeping me busy so I can deal with that when I get home when I have the time to myself. Yeah, it’s hard. It got me.”

Mailata added that “as selfish as it is for me to want him there,” he knows that there are other things like spending time with family that Stoutland wants to do with his life. Stoutland’s agent said there are also football reasons for a decision that will have impact Mailata and many others in Philadelphia.