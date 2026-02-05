 Skip navigation
The four people who have attended all 59 Super Bowls will be back for No. 60 on Sunday

  
February 5, 2026

Four people have attended all 59 Super Bowls, and all four of them are in San Francisco to attend Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

Three of the four are fans and old friends Don Crisman, Gregory Eaton and Tom Henschel, who have been calling themselves the “Never Missed a Super Bowl Club,” and were featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Visa in 2010. Two of the fans featured in that commercial have since died, but Crisman, Eaton and Henschel are still alive and still going to the Super Bowl every year.

One other person, photographer John Biever, has taken pictures at all 59 Super Bowls and will do so again. Biever’s father, Vernon Biever, was a photographer for the Packers who brought his son with him to help out at Super Bowl I. John Biever was 16 years old at the time and has been a professional photographer since, working for many medial outlets, primarily Sports Illustrated.

The NFL makes face-value tickets available to Crisman, Eaton and Henschel for every Super Bowl, and provides a photojournalist’s credential to Biever.