Bad Bunny: “I know the world is going to be happy this Sunday”

There was no controversy during Bad Bunny’s Thursday media session as the Puerto Rican artist gets set to perform the halftime show of Super Bowl LX.

Fresh off of winning the Grammy for Album of the Year on Sunday, Bad Bunny told reporters — and undoubtedly some fans in the Thursday morning crowd gathered at the Moscone Center in San Francisco — that he’s looking forward to putting on an enjoyable show on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m trying to enjoy it. I know that I’m going to have fun. All the crew, all the people — they’re going to have fun that day,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to focus [on], enjoy the moment, enjoy what is happening, what I’m doing. Trying to not put pressure on [it].”

This will not be Bad Bunny’s first time on the Super Bowl halftime stage, as he performed with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in Miami during Super Bowl LIV. But given the magnitude of his latest album, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Bad Bunny feels like this is a particularly special moment.

“The opportunity to bring that feeling that I put on that album to one of the biggest stages in the world is something that I never thought,” he said. “So, definitely this album is my most special because as I said, I was trying to connect with myself and my roots, who I am. And that tells you something that I already knew from before, but now it’s confirmed. You always have to be proud of who you are and feel comfortable being yourself, feel [proud] of your history and where you’re from. But don’t let that limit yourself. I know where I come from, but I also know where I can go. So, definitely, this is an album that’s going to be in my heart for my whole life.”

As for the halftime show itself, Bad Bunny did not reveal if he would be bringing out anyone else for the performance. But he did promise that folks will be pleased by what transpires.

“Well, you know that’s something I’m not going to tell you. I don’t know why you asked that,” he said with a laugh when the moderators asked if there will be any surprises guests. “I think I have a lot of guests — it’s going to be my family, my friends, all the Latino community around the world that’s supporting me. The whole country, there’s a lot of people that love me around the world — not just the Latinos, you just said I’m No. 1 in China so Chinese people love me also. So, there’s a lot of people that stop me in the street or the airport, people from Americas, from United States, Mexico, French, and say, ‘I know you’re going to do a great performance at the Super Bowl.’

“I know the world is going to be happy this Sunday. They’re going to have fun, they’re going to dance, and they’re going to have a good time.”