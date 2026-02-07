Shannon Sharpe wants to go back to ESPN

Last year, ESPN severed ties with Shannon Sharpe after he was sued for sexual assault and battery. Now, Sharpe would like to return.

In a Radio Row interview with Front Office Sports, Sharpe made it clear that he’s interested in mending fences.

“I would love to go back if they were to call,” Sharpe said. “Burke [Magnus], Jimmy [Pitaro], Dave Roberts. That is their call. But obviously, I’m more than willing, I’m more than capable. They see what we do here on Nightcap. They see the numbers that we generate. . . . I still have a fan base. I still have a big following. If a reunion is in order, I’m amenable to it.”

ESPN declined comment to FOS regarding Sharpe.

Sharpe eventually settled the lawsuit, after his lawyer admitted publicly that Sharpe had offered at least $10 million to resolve the case before it was filed.

More recently, Sharpe and his Nightcap co-host Chad Johnson were named in a $100 million lawsuit filed by Lions fan Ryan Kennedy, who claims they defamed him by stating he had provoked a December 2025 altercation with Steelers receiver D.K. Metcalf by using a racial slur and by referring to Metcalf’s mother with a profane and misogynistic term.

Beyond the Nightcap viewership, Sharpe’s ace in the hole could be First Take head honcho Stephen A. Smith.

“Stephen A. never left my side,” Sharpe told FOS. “We still talk. We probably talk more now than we did when I was actually on the show. He’s been great. He’s always been in my corner.”

Whether that’s enough to get ESPN back in the Shannon Sharpe business remains to be seen.