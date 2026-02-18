Lions president Rod Wood will retire

The Lions will be making a big change at the top of their organization.

President and CEO Rod Wood announced on Wednesday that he will retire from those roles. A search for a successor will begin immediately and Wood will step down once that person is found. The team expects that to happen before the 2026 season gets underway.

“I want to thank the Ford Family and ultimately Lions fans everywhere for trusting me to lead the Detroit Lions for the last 11 seasons,” Wood said in a statement. “It has been an absolute thrill for me to lead this organization, and I am proud of what we have accomplished over that decade-plus. I am most proud of where I am leaving this organization, in the capable hands of Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.”

Wood joined the Lions in 2015 after working for the Ford family office and in other financial management positions.