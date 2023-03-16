 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Nasir Adderley announces his retirement

  
Published March 16, 2023 09:02 AM
Safety Nasir Adderley became a free agent this week, but he won’t be signing with any team as a free agent.

In a post to his Instagram account on Thursday, Adderley announced that he has decided to retire from football “after a period of self reflection.” He added that he’s “denied” the realization that it was time for him to walk away in the past.

Adderley was a 2019 second-round pick by the Chargers and he’s been a regular in their lineup since being limited to four games as a rookie. Adderley started 44 of the 50 regular season games he played over the last three seasons, but did not start their playoff loss to the Jaguars earlier this year.

Adderley had 232 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a half-sack over the last four years.