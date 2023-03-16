Nasir Adderley announces his retirement

Safety Nasir Adderley became a free agent this week, but he won’t be signing with any team as a free agent.

In a post to his Instagram account on Thursday, Adderley announced that he has decided to retire from football “after a period of self reflection.” He added that he’s “denied” the realization that it was time for him to walk away in the past.

Adderley was a 2019 second-round pick by the Chargers and he’s been a regular in their lineup since being limited to four games as a rookie. Adderley started 44 of the 50 regular season games he played over the last three seasons, but did not start their playoff loss to the Jaguars earlier this year.

Adderley had 232 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a half-sack over the last four years.