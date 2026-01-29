 Skip navigation
Longtime John Harbaugh assistant Randy Brown will stay with Ravens under Jesse Minter

  
Published January 29, 2026 10:35 AM

One of John Harbaugh’s most trusted assistants has decided to stay in Baltimore and will not follow Harbaugh to New York.

Ravens senior special teams coach Randy Brown will remain with the Ravens and have a similar role on new Baltimore head coach Jesse Minter’s staff, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Brown was an assistant who worked closely with Harbaugh when Harbaugh was the Eagles’ special teams coordinator, and Brown followed Harbaugh to Baltimore in 2008.

Brown was a college kicker and has coached kickers in both college and the NFL. He also has had a highly unusual second job during much of his NFL coaching career, having been elected mayor of Evesham Township, New Jersey, in 2007, and serving in that capacity for 12 years.

Strong special teams were a hallmark of Harbaugh’s tenure with the Ravens, and Minter will hope Brown can continue that.