 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jesse Minter: Lamar Jackson is the NFL’s best player, look forward to building relationship

  
Published January 29, 2026 11:12 AM

The Ravens made Jesse Minter their new head coach and one of the keys to his chances of success in Baltimore will be quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has not made any public comments about the team’s decision to hire Minter as John Harbaugh’s successor, but Minter had his first chance to talk about the quarterback in an interview with the team’s website. After a clip of Minter praising Jackson from Minter’s time as the Chargers’ defensive coordinator, the new head coach was asked about the opportunity to work with Jackson.

‘It’s really special,” Minter said. “Had some great talks with Lamar. Really look forward to continuing to build a great relationship with him. He is the best player in the National Football League. It’s been proven, he’s won the awards that show that. It’s our job to just continue to help him grow and help him build. To have that guy behind center, you know you have a chance to win every time you take the field.”

Jackson has two years left on his current contract and team owner Steve Bisciotti said this month that his hope is to sign Jackson to an extension that extends that stay while also lowering his cap number for the coming season. An agreement on such a deal from Jackson would be a good sign that he has a similar opinion about a partnership the Ravens hope can get them over the postseason hump.