Jesse Minter: Lamar Jackson is the NFL’s best player, look forward to building relationship

The Ravens made Jesse Minter their new head coach and one of the keys to his chances of success in Baltimore will be quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has not made any public comments about the team’s decision to hire Minter as John Harbaugh’s successor, but Minter had his first chance to talk about the quarterback in an interview with the team’s website. After a clip of Minter praising Jackson from Minter’s time as the Chargers’ defensive coordinator, the new head coach was asked about the opportunity to work with Jackson.

‘It’s really special,” Minter said. “Had some great talks with Lamar. Really look forward to continuing to build a great relationship with him. He is the best player in the National Football League. It’s been proven, he’s won the awards that show that. It’s our job to just continue to help him grow and help him build. To have that guy behind center, you know you have a chance to win every time you take the field.”

Jackson has two years left on his current contract and team owner Steve Bisciotti said this month that his hope is to sign Jackson to an extension that extends that stay while also lowering his cap number for the coming season. An agreement on such a deal from Jackson would be a good sign that he has a similar opinion about a partnership the Ravens hope can get them over the postseason hump.