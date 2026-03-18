Titans WR Wan’Dale Robinson: Last year gave me confidence, now I can go get better

It didn’t take long for wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to find a team when free agency opened.

Robinson agreed to terms with the Titans shortly after the negotiating window opened last week and he said this week that it “felt like it was the perfect marriage, a perfect timing type thing.” The presence of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll — who coached Robinson with the Giants — and quarterback Cam Ward had something to do with creating that feeling because Robinson believes they can help him build off of a breakout 2025 season.

“I feel like this past year was the first year I’ve been able to play inside and outside, more so being allowed to do that and showcase different things within the route tree and what I can do in my game,” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “Now having that confidence, I have already done it once, and now you can go out there and get better.”

The four-year, $70 million contract the Titans gave Robinson suggests they also see the potential and room for growth during his time in Tennessee. Turning those hopes into reality would be a boost to the Titans’ chances of avoiding another season in the cellar.