nbc_pft_chiefsstadium_251223.jpg
Chiefs announce move to Kansas for 2031
NBC_PFT_49ERSCONVO_251223.jpg
49ers offense on fire ahead of push for No. 1 seed
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251223.jpg
PFT power rankings: Rams fall, Jaguars rise

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Tyler Shough thinking about winning final two games, not rising offensive rookie of the year chances

  
Published December 23, 2025 09:13 AM

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has led the team to three straight wins and that’s had an impact on the betting odds for offensive rookie of the year.

Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa is the favorite to win the award at sportsbooks, but Shough has moved up to second place with odds around 4-1 to wind up taking home the prize. He threw for 308 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 29-6 win over the Jets and then fielded questions about the possibility of being the choice when the season is over.

“That’s obviously a great achievement,” Shough said, via Matthew Paras of NOLA.com. “But I think for us, that can be attained by finishing the season the right way with getting the victory next week and then the week after that. So that’s all I’m focused on right now. And we’ll go from there.”

If the Saints do beat the Titans and Falcons to close out the season, they will be 6-3 in games started by Shough. That may not be enough to push the quarterback past McMillan when the votes are counted, but it will certainly send the Saints into the 2026 season on a more hopeful note than their 1-8 start to the year would have suggested.