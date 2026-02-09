Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns, but the Seahawks punt

The Patriots got some life with their first points of the game, drawing to within 19-7.

The Seahawks got the ball back at their own 31 after choosing to kickoff rather than trying an onside kick.

Seattle picked up a quick first down on an 11-yard pass from Sam Darnold to Rashid Shaheed but then stalled.

Kenneth Walker lost a yard, and Darnold threw incomplete twice.

The good news for the Seahawks was the return of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He was checked for a concussion and cleared.

Smith-Njigba has three catches for 24 yards with cornerback Christian Gonzalez on him most of the game.