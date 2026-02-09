Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns, but the Seahawks punt
Published February 8, 2026 09:47 PM
The Patriots got some life with their first points of the game, drawing to within 19-7.
The Seahawks got the ball back at their own 31 after choosing to kickoff rather than trying an onside kick.
Seattle picked up a quick first down on an 11-yard pass from Sam Darnold to Rashid Shaheed but then stalled.
Kenneth Walker lost a yard, and Darnold threw incomplete twice.
The good news for the Seahawks was the return of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He was checked for a concussion and cleared.
Smith-Njigba has three catches for 24 yards with cornerback Christian Gonzalez on him most of the game.