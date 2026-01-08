Jalen Carter, Lane Johnson remain limited at Eagles practice

The Eagles had a few changes to Thursday’s injury report, but defensive tackle Jalen Carter and right tackle Lane Johnson remained at the same level of practice participation.

Carter, who has a hip injury, and Johnson, who has a foot injury, were limited participants for the second straight day. The Eagles will practice again on Friday before issuing injury designations for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring) and safety Marcus Epps (concussion) moved up to full participation while tight end Grant Calcaterra (ankle) was limited after sitting out on Wednesday. Tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) was also a limited participant.

Left guard Landon Dickerson (rest) and offensive lineman Brett Toth (concussion) did not practice. Edge rushers Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) and Jaelan Phillips (ankle) were full participants.