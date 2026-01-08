 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260108.jpg
Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets
nbc_csu_houvspit_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacvsne_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_260108.jpg
Texans, Rams, Jaguars lead NFL Wild Card best bets
nbc_csu_houvspit_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Texans vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacvsne_260108.jpg
Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Davante Adams, Quentin Lake officially off injury report, set to play vs. Panthers

  
Published January 8, 2026 04:41 PM

While it’s been the expectation all week, the Rams’ final injury report of the week makes it official: Davante Adams and Quentin Lake will return for Saturday’s game against the Panthers.

Both Adams (hamstring) and Lake (elbow) have been full participants in practice all week.

Adams has been sidelined since the Week 15 victory over the Lions, while Lake suffered his elbow injury in the Week 11 win over the Seahawks.

Both should provide a significant boost for their respective units.

Defensive end Braden Fiske (ankle), tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) are also off the report and set to play.

Head coach Sean McVay announced earlier on Thursday that right guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) is out. Jordan Whittington (knee) is questionable even though he did not practice all week. Tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) and cornerback Josh Wallace (ankle) were both limited on Thursday and are also questionable.