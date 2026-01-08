Davante Adams, Quentin Lake officially off injury report, set to play vs. Panthers

While it’s been the expectation all week, the Rams’ final injury report of the week makes it official: Davante Adams and Quentin Lake will return for Saturday’s game against the Panthers.

Both Adams (hamstring) and Lake (elbow) have been full participants in practice all week.

Adams has been sidelined since the Week 15 victory over the Lions, while Lake suffered his elbow injury in the Week 11 win over the Seahawks.

Both should provide a significant boost for their respective units.

Defensive end Braden Fiske (ankle), tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) are also off the report and set to play.

Head coach Sean McVay announced earlier on Thursday that right guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) is out. Jordan Whittington (knee) is questionable even though he did not practice all week. Tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) and cornerback Josh Wallace (ankle) were both limited on Thursday and are also questionable.