Jets fan at center of kicking-contest controversy missed 30-yard try

At least the Jets fans who showed up for Sunday’s 42-10 blowout loss to the Patriots had something to entertain them.

During halftime, the team held a field-goal kicking contest that created headlines last week after the team tried to disqualify one of the finalists on a technicality.

Last week, the Jets told Ashley Castanio-Gervasi that she could not participate due to the fact that she’s a high-school soccer coach. After the story was reported by the New York Post, the Jets did an about-face.

On Sunday, Castanio-Gervasi and three other fans attempted a 30-yard field goal. She missed. Only one of the contestants converted.

The next step in the contest was a 40-yard field goal, for $100,000. The fan who converted from 30 missed the next try.

So, in the end, the Jets saved their money. They lost an undetermined amount of goodwill along the way.