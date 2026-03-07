It’s yet another Big Shield giveaway weekend

Now that there’s no football to watch on weekends, it’s time to get around to other things you’ve been meaning to do.

If the choices are cleaning out the garage or reading a book, I’ve got you covered on one of them.

The Big Shield ebook is still available for only 99 cents. And if you’d like a free, signed copy, send an email and I’ll randomly pick someone to whom a copy will be sent next week.

You can also get Father of Mine and Son of Mine for 99 cents, in ebook form. Or, if you’re a member of Kindle Unlimited, you can read any of them for free.

The offseason gives me more time to focus on this two-hour-per-night hobby. I wrapped up a new one two weekends ago, to go along with the other six (or seven; I lost track) that are in the hopper and eventually will end up somewhere. Stay tuned.

The next project is a collection of short stories (ideally 10) that attempt (probably unsuccessfully) to take a fresh look at various horror genres. Three are done. The fourth is under construction.

It’s a habit I picked up during the first offseason of the pandemic, when the NFL slowed to a standstill after the draft and I had too much free time. The choices were to clean out the garage, annoy my wife, or write. Six years later, the garage is still cluttered, my wife is still non-annoyed, and the writing continues.