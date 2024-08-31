Report: Ricky Pearsall shot during robbery

49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall reportedly has been shot during a robbery.

Dion Lim of KGO-TV that the incident happened in San Francisco’s Union Square.

Pearsall was acquired by the 49ers via the first round of the 2024 draft.

Lim’s report cites multiple sources in support of the news that Pearsall was a victim of a shooting.

We’ll provide updates as warranted. For now, the information is limited to Lim’s initial reporting on the matter.

UPDATE 7:58 p.m. ET: Gia Vang of NBC Bay Area reports that Pearsall is in stable condition, and that the suspect is in custody.