nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones' contract remarks don't 'hold weight'
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson's contract

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Report: Ricky Pearsall shot during robbery

  
Published August 31, 2024 07:47 PM

49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall reportedly has been shot during a robbery.

Dion Lim of KGO-TV that the incident happened in San Francisco’s Union Square.

Pearsall was acquired by the 49ers via the first round of the 2024 draft.

Lim’s report cites multiple sources in support of the news that Pearsall was a victim of a shooting.

We’ll provide updates as warranted. For now, the information is limited to Lim’s initial reporting on the matter.

UPDATE 7:58 p.m. ET: Gia Vang of NBC Bay Area reports that Pearsall is in stable condition, and that the suspect is in custody.