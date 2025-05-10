Steelers are only NFL team entering 2025 without their top QB, RB and WR from 2024

More than any other NFL team, the Steelers will have a new-look offense in 2025.

After trading wide receiver George Pickens to Dallas this week, Pittsburgh is the only team in the league without its leading passer, leading rusher or leading receiver from 2024 remaining on the roster.

The Steelers had already lost both of last year’s quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, in free agency, as well as last year’s top running back, Najee Harris.

It’s rare for any NFL team to lose its No. 1 quarterback, running back and wide receiver in the same offseason. Last year it didn’t happen at all: Every team in the league kept at least one of those three players from the 2023 season into 2024.

But the Steelers aren’t too broken up about their losses, because the struggles of their offense down the stretch led to a once-promising season ending with a five-game losing streak, including a loss in the wild card round of the playoffs. They’re hoping to sign Aaron Rodgers, get him playing like the Aaron Rodgers of old, and put together a much better season on offense.

And if that doesn’t work out, expect more big changes to the Steelers’ offense a year from now.