 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Steelers are only NFL team entering 2025 without their top QB, RB and WR from 2024

  
Published May 10, 2025 05:16 AM

More than any other NFL team, the Steelers will have a new-look offense in 2025.

After trading wide receiver George Pickens to Dallas this week, Pittsburgh is the only team in the league without its leading passer, leading rusher or leading receiver from 2024 remaining on the roster.

The Steelers had already lost both of last year’s quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, in free agency, as well as last year’s top running back, Najee Harris.

It’s rare for any NFL team to lose its No. 1 quarterback, running back and wide receiver in the same offseason. Last year it didn’t happen at all: Every team in the league kept at least one of those three players from the 2023 season into 2024.

But the Steelers aren’t too broken up about their losses, because the struggles of their offense down the stretch led to a once-promising season ending with a five-game losing streak, including a loss in the wild card round of the playoffs. They’re hoping to sign Aaron Rodgers, get him playing like the Aaron Rodgers of old, and put together a much better season on offense.

And if that doesn’t work out, expect more big changes to the Steelers’ offense a year from now.