Brett Favre’s defamation lawsuit against Mississippi auditor proceeds

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will be permitted to continued to pursue a defamation lawsuit against Mississippi auditor Shad White.

The Associated Press reports that, on Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court denied White’s request to dismiss the civil action filed against him.

“The facts of this case have not changed and Auditor White will continue to defend himself from this ridiculous and frivolous lawsuit,” White’s office said in a statement.

In court filings, White argued that the “continued litigation of this case not only threatens important First Amendment rights,” and that "[e]qually if not more worrisomely, it discourages public servants from doing their jobs.”

Favre’s lawsuit, filed in 2023, claims that White falsely accused the former Packers, Jet, and Vikings quarterback of stealing taxpayer money in both media appearances and in a book.

Favre has strongly denied wrongdoing in connection with the Mississippi welfare scandal. He has never been criminally charged.