Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Brett Favre’s defamation lawsuit against Mississippi auditor proceeds

  
Published May 9, 2025 09:19 PM

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre will be permitted to continued to pursue a defamation lawsuit against Mississippi auditor Shad White.

The Associated Press reports that, on Thursday, the Mississippi Supreme Court denied White’s request to dismiss the civil action filed against him.

“The facts of this case have not changed and Auditor White will continue to defend himself from this ridiculous and frivolous lawsuit,” White’s office said in a statement.

In court filings, White argued that the “continued litigation of this case not only threatens important First Amendment rights,” and that "[e]qually if not more worrisomely, it discourages public servants from doing their jobs.”

Favre’s lawsuit, filed in 2023, claims that White falsely accused the former Packers, Jet, and Vikings quarterback of stealing taxpayer money in both media appearances and in a book.

Favre has strongly denied wrongdoing in connection with the Mississippi welfare scandal. He has never been criminally charged.