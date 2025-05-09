Kevin Stefanski: Don’t read anything into who takes first QB reps at practice

The Browns kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday and that gave two of the players competing for the starting quarterback job a chance to hit the field for the first time.

Third-round pick Dillon Gabriel got the first snaps of the day and fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders followed him in the drills. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he “thought both guys did a nice job” and downplayed any significance to who got the first snap of the day.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t look into anything,” Stefanski said, via a transcript from the team. “I think you’ll see the whole weekend, going through the spring. I mean, we don’t pay too close attention to who’s in that first snap.”

Stefanski reiterated that will also be the case once the rookies are working with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco as well.

“There’s plenty of reps,” Stefanski said. “There’s a lot of time between now and September, so we’ll have a plan. But it’s an all-encompassing evaluation. It’s not something that it’s just based on the practice reps. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

There will be a point when the division of snaps becomes more telling about where the Browns are headed at quarterback, but it won’t be at a rookie minicamp and isn’t likely to be any other point this spring unless the Browns change their approach.