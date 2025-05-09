 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Stefanski: Don’t read anything into who takes first QB reps at practice

  
Published May 9, 2025 05:43 PM

The Browns kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday and that gave two of the players competing for the starting quarterback job a chance to hit the field for the first time.

Third-round pick Dillon Gabriel got the first snaps of the day and fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders followed him in the drills. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he “thought both guys did a nice job” and downplayed any significance to who got the first snap of the day.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t look into anything,” Stefanski said, via a transcript from the team. “I think you’ll see the whole weekend, going through the spring. I mean, we don’t pay too close attention to who’s in that first snap.”

Stefanski reiterated that will also be the case once the rookies are working with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco as well.

“There’s plenty of reps,” Stefanski said. “There’s a lot of time between now and September, so we’ll have a plan. But it’s an all-encompassing evaluation. It’s not something that it’s just based on the practice reps. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

There will be a point when the division of snaps becomes more telling about where the Browns are headed at quarterback, but it won’t be at a rookie minicamp and isn’t likely to be any other point this spring unless the Browns change their approach.