 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals LB J.J. Russell released from the hospital after tests were negative

  
Published July 24, 2025 10:15 PM

Cardinals linebacker J.J. Russell was released from the hospital and has re-joined the team at training camp, the team announced Thursday night.

All tests were negative.

Russell was carted off the field after colliding with rookie Kitan Crawford in a 7-on-7 drill in practice. He was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for a head and neck injury.

Russell signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Cardinals in May after three seasons in Tampa.

He set career highs last season with 16 games played, three starts, 25 tackles and two passes defensed.