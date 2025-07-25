Cardinals LB J.J. Russell released from the hospital after tests were negative

Cardinals linebacker J.J. Russell was released from the hospital and has re-joined the team at training camp, the team announced Thursday night.

All tests were negative.

Russell was carted off the field after colliding with rookie Kitan Crawford in a 7-on-7 drill in practice. He was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for a head and neck injury.

Russell signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Cardinals in May after three seasons in Tampa.

He set career highs last season with 16 games played, three starts, 25 tackles and two passes defensed.