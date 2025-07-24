Eagles survey season-ticket holders regarding new stadium

The Eagles have talked openly about the possibility of replacing their home stadium. They’re now openly asking their season-ticket holders about it.

Via Zach Berman of PHLY, the Eagles sent an email to season-ticket holders regarding the future of the stadium.

“To help guide this vision, we’re exploring potential updates to Lincoln Financial Field — including both renovation options and the possibility of a brand new stadium in the region,” the email explains.

As Berman notes, the current lease runs through 2032. Also, if (as owner Jeffrey Lurie has said) the goal is to play a Super Bowl in Philadelphia, a dome would be needed.

“I love outdoor football,” Lurie said in February, per Berman. “I love the cold games. I like the hot games, like the snow games. On the other hand, Philadelphia deserves to host the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, lots of great events. It’s an incredible sports city. Does it deserve it? Yes. So we have to balance all those things.”

Tipping the balance may be the cold, hard cash that comes from playing in nice, warm dome. Especially if it brings a Super Bowl to town.